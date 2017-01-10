Officer Killed During Search for Orlando Suspect

ORLANDO, FL (AP) – An Orlando Police officer was killed in a traffic collision Monday while a manhunt ensued for a shooter who killed another officer earlier the same day, according to authorities.

The fatal crash took place during the search for suspect Markeith Loyd who is accused of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton.

The 17-year veteran and mother was gunned down outside a Walmart store early Monday morning.

Police continue to search for Loyd Tuesday morning.

Sheriff deputy first class Norman Lewis was killed when a vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, according to investigators.

Lewis was an 11-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.