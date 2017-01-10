New disaster program aimed at helping special needs comes to Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WJHL)-

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is working to improve their emergency response approach. They are doing this through their new Special Needs in Disaster Program.

It’s a program which works to identify those that are special needs and would need additional help in an emergency situation. People who want to register work with trained volunteers who determine if an individual is eligible for the program. If that person is, the volunteer then inputs their name, along with their needs, into a database.

According to officials, currently the sheriff’s office’s dispatch center has to rely solely on memorization. They said that the new program will allow dispatch to operate more efficiently during an emergency situation.

“Looking at the program we can easily see where the special needs community is and send our first responders there first because those individuals cannot self-evacuate themselves,” Derrick Ruble, the Director for 911 and emergency operations, explained.

Another goal of the program is to ease stress for the special needs community.

“It’s one less thing you have to worry about if a disaster hits,” Sheriff Brian Hieatt said.

After three years of being in the planning phase the program is complete. Now, it is up to people to register for the program. They can do so by contacting the Special Needs In Disasters volunteer group at 276-988-5583.