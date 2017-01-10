McNally elected Tennessee Lt. Governor; Harwell wins in House

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL/AP) – Tuesday, the state Senate elected Senator Randy McNally, of Oak Ridge, as Tennessee’s 87th Speaker of the Senate, while fellow Republican Beth Harwell unanimously won a fourth term in charge of the House.

The Senate’s 33 senators met this afternoon on the first day of the 110th General Assembly to elect a new speaker. By state statute, Speaker of the Senate holds the title of Lieutenant Governor.

After the vote, Lt. Governor McNally addressed the assembly by saying:

“I am truly humbled at the trust you have placed in me,” Lt. Governor McNally said. “Over the last ten years, our Tennessee Senate has developed a strong reputation as an efficient and fiscally responsible legislative body. It is a well-earned reputation that I plan to build on.”

“During the last decade, Tennessee has been blessed with outstanding political leadership,” McNally continued. “Tennessee has cut taxes, eliminated wasteful spending and kept public debt to a minimum. Our nation’s credit agencies have rewarded Tennessee with AAA ratings. These ratings are a direct result of our fiscal discipline and strong economic policy.”

“The path to success has been laid out for us. We know it well because we have already walked it,” McNally concluded. “We must continue our journey. We must have the strength and courage to stay on course to ensure Tennessee remains the greatest state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.”

The legislative session is expected to be dominated by debate over Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s efforts to boost transportation funding, likely through the first gas tax hike since 1989.

That discussion comes against the backdrop of several lawmakers – including Harwell – who are mulling bids to succeed the term-limited governor next year.

McNally succeeds Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey, who chose not to seek re-election. Ramsey became the first Republican Senate speaker since Reconstruction when he was elected to the upper chamber’s top post in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.