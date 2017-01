LOUDON (WATE) – The Loudon County and Monroe County sheriff’s offices are searching for a wanted felon.

Officials are searching the Highway 72 and Vonore Road area for Edward N. Keyt. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says Keyt is wanted in a homicide investigation and several felony warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. No other information has been released.

