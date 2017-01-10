Local author, historian Bud Phillips passes away

BRISTOL, TN/VA (WJHL-TV) – Author of several books and local historian Bud Phillips passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

“Bud was just an interesting little ole fellow, he was not what I would call charismatic, but he was very interesting. He was a people person, he loved people.”, Vice President of the Bristol Historical Association Sid Oakley said.

Phillips came to Bristol from Arkansas in 1953 on a bus and spent his first few night in town staying at the old YMCA in downtown Bristol. He told people that he had heard that Bristol was a very nice town and decided to move here and see for himself.

“For a man to come here on the bus and stay in the YMCA to find out what a town is all about, he certainly had a lot of faith in what he thought he thought he was going to find here.”, Oakley said.

Phillips was a long time member of the Bristol Historical Association and even served as the group’s president for a time.

“Bud contributed a wealth of energy and information to the Bristol Historical Association.”, Oakley said, “A lot of people have contributed to the benefit that the association has had on Bristol over the years, none exceed Bud in his contributions.”

In 2006, Phillips was named the official historian for the twin cities and on June 15, 2015, he was honored with his own day, “Bud Phillips Day”, in both Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.

“He was just an extremely interesting person, loved to sit down in a chair and just talk about what her knew, and I’m talking way back. When there was nothing here but pasture land.”, Oakley said.

Phillips had also written several books with his first one published in 1992. His books contained much about the history of Bristol and one of his most popular containing many ghost stories and tales of Bristol’s earliest residents.

“Bud had the perfect combination of curiosity, personality, he had a very unusual, interesting writing style.”, Oakley said, “It’s my understanding that he was a social worker early on in his stay here in Bristol and he got to know a lot of old people so he would just milk them for all the information he could get about the history of Bristol. And he quoted a lot of these people in his books.”

