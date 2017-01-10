KPD: Man arrested after locked in garage by burglary victim

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers said a man was arrested Monday after he was locked into a garage by a resident who caught him trying to steal tools.

According to a KPD news release, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Newbern Road in Kingsport in reference to a burglary.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man who said he noticed that a lock on his garage was missing and when he opened the door, he saw a man trying to steal his tools by stuffing them into bags.

The man quickly shut the garage door and locked the man inside while he called police.

When officers arrived, they arrested Justin S. Lawson, 28, of Kingsport.

An investigation revealed that Lawson had additional stolen items with him during the burglary, which he had taken from a neighbor’s garage on Fairfield Avenue earlier. That neighbor was able to identify the stolen property, which was valued around $1,000.

Officers also found a baggie in Lawson’s sock containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as two different types of pills.

Police also found a glass pipe among Lawson’s other items.

Lawson was charged with two counts of burglary, possession of stolen property over $1,000, simple drug possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Kingsport City Jail and was later transferred to Sullivan County Jail, where he remains pending his arraignment.

According to the release, the burglary marks Lawson’s fifth arrest by the Kingsport Police Department since Sept. 2015. Lawson previously faced charges of burglary, theft and drug possession.

