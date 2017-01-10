JCPD to upgrade training facility, has plans to name it after longtime training officer Rick Collins

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are looking to make upgrades to its training facility, but first they are asking the public to weigh in on proposal to honor a retired police officer by naming it in his honor.

Retired officer Rick Collins died unexpectedly in 2015, friends who know him best say the honor is fitting for a hero they say saved countless lives by what he taught in the classroom.

Collins grew used to hearing gunshots over the years but for him it is not just the sound of a gun firing but the sound of every officer he trained learning and growing to be better than he was.

“He was the kind of guy that if he knew something that he could teach you and it made you better than he was, at it. He didn’t have a problem with that, he wore that like a badge of honor,” Sergeant Keith Sexton with the Johnson City Police Department said.

Collins served in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He worked with the Carter County Sheriff’s office and Elizabethton police department before coming to Johnson City. It was with JCDP that Collins fostered a love for training officers at the Riverview Drive training facility.

“There’s not a day that i don’t come in and look over at his desk and i think about him,” Sergeant Keith Sexton said.

There’s even a reminder at his old desk, a pink flamingo paying homage to the long-time veteran. Now police want to honor him in another way by naming his home away from home after him.

“We think it is fitting and proper to look at naming our facility after Rick Collins in honor of what he did for all of us in our area in law enforcement,” Mark Sirois siad.

Sergeant Keith Sexton is continuing Collins’ legacy today.

“We work things like firearms, emergency vehicle operations, several topics that involved investigative techniques,” Sergeant Keith Sexton said.

To keep that training up to par, JCPD hopes to install and upgrade equipment to improve firearms, tactical, and active shooter training. Training that officer Rick Collins believed was invaluable. His legacy lives on through the many lives he touched.

The Police Chief says they hope to get a proposal to the Johnson City Commission for consideration on the naming of the training facility.

If you would like to leave a comment and weigh in on the naming of the JCPD training facility, click on this link: https://cojctn.wufoo.com/forms/police-training-facility-naming/

