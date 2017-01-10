JCPD officers searching for man who used stolen card at two grocery stores

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers need help identifying a man who they said used a stolen credit card to buy a money order at the Food City in Gray.

The amount on that money order was nearly $2,000.

Police said the man used the card again at Food City in Colonial Heights in Kingsport to get another money order the same day.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a black Mazda, which was also seen on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 434-6158.

