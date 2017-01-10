Hawkins Co. deputy attends, graduates from FBI Academy

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office employee achieved a high honor as he was the first known officer to attend the FBI Academy in the department’s history.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson received a space for one officer to attend the 11-week training academy in Quantico, Va. and Lt. Greg Larkin was selected.

Larkin graduated from the academy just before Christmas.

He was hired by the sheriff’s office back in 1990 and is now over the patrol unity, all training and the tactical unit.

