End of silencer ban sought in name of ‘hearing protection’

Associated Press Published:
Silencers are on display at the Sig Sauer booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Silencers are on display at the Sig Sauer booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A state lawmaker is seeking an end to Tennessee’s firearm silencer ban in the name of “hearing protection.”

Republican Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown has filed legislation that would remove silencers from the list of weapons banned for having “no common lawful purpose.” Others include machine guns, short-barreled shotguns, brass knuckles and explosive weapons.

The possession, manufacture or sale of a silencer is considered a felony under current state law.

Goins has dubbed his bill the “Tennessee Hearing Protection Act” of 2017.

The legislation follows several years of efforts to loosen gun restriction in Tennessee. Lawmakers are also expected to take up renewed efforts to eliminate permitting requirements in order to carry handguns in public.

About 582,000 Tennesseans currently hold handgun carry permits.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2017 10:02:23 AM (GMT -5:00)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s