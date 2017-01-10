Emma, William top baby names in Tennessee for 2016

The following information was taken from a TN Dept. of Health press release:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Emma and William are the most popular names chosen by new Tennessee parents for their babies born in 2016. Names chosen for babies are recorded and tallied by the dedicated team in the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records, which registers some 240,000 new records of births, deaths, marriages and divorces every year.

William has remained the top name chosen for baby boys born in Tennessee for a decade, coming in as the most popular choice for ten straight years. Emma has been the most popular name for Tennessee baby girls since 2011. There are ties for the top choices in three slots on the list of boys’ names this year.

The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2016* are as follows:

Rank Girls

1 Emma

2 Olivia

3 Ava

4 Harper

5 Isabella

6 Amelia

7 Elizabeth

8 Ella

9 Charlotte

10 Abigail

Rank Boys

1 William

2 Elijah, James (tie)

3 Mason

4 Noah

5 Jackson, Liam (tie)

6 John, Michael (tie)

7 Benjamin

8 Aiden

9 Jacob

10 Carter

*provisional data

Both the boys’ and girls’ name lists include new entries in the top 10 this year: Amelia, Ella and Charlotte are all new additions to the top ten names for girls in Tennessee. Michael, Benjamin and Aiden are all newcomers in the top name choices for baby boys. All other names on the 2016 top ten list are unchanged from the previous year, although some have moved in the rankings. The top four choices for girls’ names in 2016 are the same as in 2015. The boys’ names in the top five spots for 2016 were those in the first seven spots on the 2015 list.