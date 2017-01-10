Bus drivers needed in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee, is operating under a school bus driver shortage, according to administrators.

The school district wants to hire four or five full-time bus drivers as soon as possible, Special Projects Manager Dr. Jarrod Adams said. Currently, the school system has more than 100 bus drivers, but Dr. Adams said some of them double as classroom teachers and maintenance workers.

Dr. Adams said he’d prefer to have employees dedicated to one job of driving kids for roughly three hours a day.

“I feel confident that we can keep kids safe, but I think in a perfect world it’d be best if people concentrated on their specific job and not have to worry about, ‘I’m bus driver, now I’m a maintenance man or I’m a cafeteria worker,'” he said.

Dr. Adams said bus drivers can make roughly $13,000 to $14,000 a year. They have to pass a background check. Those interested should contact the central office at (423) 753-1100.

