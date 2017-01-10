Bristol Tennessee man faces charges after killing pedestrian

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A Bristol Tennessee man is facing charges after a pedestrian was killed Monday morning in a car crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 11:30am on Highway 321 near Emmett Way.

58-year-old Jeffrey Rouse was killed as he was walking on the side of the road. According to THP a vehicle drifted off the road, hitting and killing him instantly.

The crash forced law enforcement to close the road for several hours as they investigated.

State troopers have charged 53-year-old Charles Callahan with vehicular homicide, DUI and attempting to tamper with evidence.

He’s currently in the Sullivan County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.