Washington County, TN man accused of assaulting woman, endangering baby

Joint agencies, SWAT team found the man with the baby after a four-hour ground search

News Channel 11 Staff Published: Updated:
Jonathan Pearson (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, TN man is facing several charges including assault and child abuse after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend and took they two-month old baby in below-freezing temperatures.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said his deputies responded to a domestic call at a home on Colony Court on Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

When deputies said when they arrived, they found the victim who told them her boyfriend – 36-year-old Jonathan Pearson – attacked her and ran away with their two-month old baby and a shotgun.

Deputies, the Washington County S.W.A.T. team, Johnson City Police Department, Washington County EMS, Tennessee Highway Patrol and a FLIR equipped helicopter searched for the man and the baby.

Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, Pearson and the baby were found on Captains Lane in Gray, TN after a four-hour ground search.

After Pearson was arrested and taken into custody, detectives determined the he eluded officers on foot with the baby for about an hour and thirty minutes. Investigators said, at the time of the search, outdoor temperatures were well below freezing with a wind-chill factor of five degrees.

Pearson is charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, child abuse and neglect, and evading arrest. He is currently behind bars at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Pearson is scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing this morning in the Washington County General Sessions Court.

Authorities say the two-month-old baby was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for an exam.

