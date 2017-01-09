VSP, sheriff’s office investigating self-inflicted shooting in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is currently investigating a self-inflicted fatal shooting at a home in Washington County, Va.

On Monday, Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call on a domestic situation at a home in the 20,000 block of Alvarado Road around 10:15 a.m.

When they arrived, the came into contact with combative 31-year-old man. Deputies reportedly tried to calm the man, but he pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

The sheriff’s office and VSP are investigating the fatal shooting. No deputies at the scene discharged a firearm or were injured in the incident.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and an autopsy.

The incident remains under investigation.

