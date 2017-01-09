VIDEO: Fire destroys school bus in Alcoa, students safe

ALCOA (WATE) – A school bus caught on fire in Alcoa Monday morning near Duncan Station Road and Upton.

Firefighters tried to control the flames, however the bus was destroyed.Alcoa City Schools students were able to get off the bus and are safe at school. Another bus came to the scene and transported the students.

The Alcoa Fire Department believes the fire started in the engine. The bus number was 47E.

There is no more information at this time.

