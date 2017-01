Author Timothy Boyce edited a book called “From Day to Day: One Man’s Diary of Survival in the Nazi Concentration Camps”, taken from the diary of Holocaust Survivor Odd Nansen, a political prisoner from Norway. Dr. Tese Stephens, assistant professor at ETSU’s College of Nursing, and her team of doctoral students are using that book in her study of the quality of resilience. For more information, check out Dr. Stephens’s website.

Advertisement