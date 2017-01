SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Department of Transportation officials are reporting a serious crash on State Route 34 in Sullivan County.

According to Mark Nagi’s Twitter, State Route 34 southbound lanes is closed at Emmett Road due to the crash.

SR 34 southbound in Sullivan County is closed at Emmett Road due to a serious vehicle crash. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 9, 2017

News Channel 11 has a reported headed to the scene.

