Tazewell County, Va. man charged in shooting death of teen

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Bluefield, Va. man was charged with aggravated malicious wounding after a 16-year-old boy died of severe injuries from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis, Calvin Dawayne Powers, 28, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting of Tyler Buchanan.

Evidence reportedly revealed that Powers approached Buchanan and asked him to play a game of Russian roulette on Jan. 5.

Investigators said Buchanan had told Powers that he did not want to play the game with him and according to a statement by Powers he continued to unload the revolver and put one round in and spun the cylinder.

Powers then put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to go off.

According to the release, Powers spun the cylinder again and put the gun to the back of Tyler’s head and pulled the trigger.

The gun then fired and caused severe injury to Buchanan.

Buchanan died the following day due to injuries sustained from the gunshot.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office is currently awaiting the results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the release, once the results are received they anticipate additional charges to be placed.

This case was investigated by the Bluefield Police Department.

