Nita Thompson from Milo’s Tea puts together a delicious spicy beef and cabbage soup to help us get through the cold weather months. For more information on Milo’s Tea, check out their website.

Spicy Beef and Cabbage Soup

1 lb. extra lean ground beef (93% lean)

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 medium head cabbage (chopped into large bite sized chunks)

12 oz. can Fire Roasted Rotel© Tomatoes and Chilies

15 oz. can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes

1 clove garlic (chopped)

32 oz. beef broth

1 cup water

2 cups red cooking (or regular) wine

6 TBSP powdered beef bouillon (or paste)

3 TBSP parsley (chopped or flakes)

2 bay leaves

2 dashes Worchester sauce

½ tsp. red pepper flakes (optional for spicier flavor)

Brown ground beef and onions in a stock pot, drain. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil and cook on medium for 20-30 min. or until cabbage is done. Cabbage will shrink after cooking. Add more water for additional broth after cooking, if desired. Add more bouillon to taste for richer broth, but be careful to add a little at a time because it’s very salty.