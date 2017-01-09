Ramsey to conclude historic political career Tuesday in Nashville

Tomorrow marks the beginning of a new legislative session in Nashville, and it marks the end of a political era in Tennessee.

Tuesday at noon (Nashville time), the 110th Tennessee General Assembly will convene and choose new leadership.

Republican Senator Ron Ramsey of Blountville will gavel in the session and will oversee the election of a new Speaker of the Senate who, by default, will be the next Lt. Govenor.

Ramsey announced his retirement from politics, so Tuesday marks his final duties in public office.

Ramsey, first elected to the Tennessee House in 1996, rose through the ranks to win the post of Speaker of the Senate and Lt. Governor in 2007 becoming the first Republican Senate Speaker in 140 years.

His term is historic for several other reasons. He was first Senate Speaker from Sullivan County in 100 years. No one has served as Republican Speaker longer than Ramsey.

But he may be remembered most for what happened in the 2012 election when he rallied on behalf of candidates to secure a GOP Senate supermajority. With Republicans in control of the House and the Governor’s mansion, many credit Ramsey with helping to firm of GOP control of state government.

As for who will replace him, there’s not a lot of suspense.

State Senator Randy McNally of Oak Ridge is the Republican Party’s choice for speaker. In the House, Speaker Beth Harwell has the GOP’s nomination to continue serving in the post she’s held since 2011.

Ramsey has said he plans to spend more time with this family. He owns an auction company based in Blountville, and he’s also indicated he may work as a consultant after leaving office.

Look for coverage of the 110th Tennessee General Assembly’s opening day Tuesday on News Channel 11.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.