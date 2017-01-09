Police find 2 bodies inside Danville home; resident missing

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Danville police say they are investigating a double homicide and searching for a 33-year-old woman.

Police said in a news release that officers found the bodies of 49-year-old Kelly Fears Wrenn and 28-year-old Ashley Lauren Joy Jones inside a home Sunday afternoon. Another resident of the home, Amanda Lynn Willhite, is currently missing.

Willhite was last seen driving a white Chrysler minivan with a possible Virginia tag number of XNM-7171.

Police did not say how Wrenn and Jones were killed.

Anyone with information about Willhite’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)