Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

The Associated Press Published:
Kim Kardashian
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American television personality Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she attends the Cannes Lions 2015 in Cannes, southern France. The Food and Drug Administration says Kardashians social media posts promoting Diclegis, an prescription anti-morning sickness drug, violate federal drug promotion rules because they dont mention potentially dangerous side effects and drug interactions.. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

