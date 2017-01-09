Over a Dozen Accidents Reported in Tennessee After Snow Cripples Tri-Cities Region

FALL BRANCH, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said there were more than 20 crashes since Friday’s snowy mix made its way through the Tri-Cities region.

Officers in Sullivan County responded to six crashes. The same number of accidents was reported in Washington County as well.

In Unicoi County, THP officers answered four crash calls, one of which involved injuries.

Officers in Greene County also responded to three crashes and in Hawkins County two accidents were reported.

While the sun has aided in the meltdown of snow and ice over the weekend, some areas have yet to be treated.

Travelers are being asked to continue using caution while driving throughout the region the early part of this week.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.