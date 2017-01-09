Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large

ORLANOD, Fla. (AP) – An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando early Monday morning.

A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

