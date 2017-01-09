More retail businesses could be coming to Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)-

A project proposal is working to grow Greene County by bringing major retail businesses to Greeneville. They would be developed on a vacant lot off of Morgan Hill Road.

Cherokee Investments has offered to purchase the property, in order to develop a shopping center. The property is over 11 acres. The company said that the retail businesses they develop will be major stores not already in the area.

Cherokee Investments would take on the financial burden. This means that this project would not cost the county a dime. However, the Greene County Commission would have to agree to a tax increment financing plan. This means that the county would have to agree to a fixed tax rate on that property for the next 15 years

County officials said that this project is worth it because it will help grow the economy by bringing jobs to the area

“It means retailers and developers are willing to invest in our community, so it gives an indication that Greene County is growing,” Mayor David Crum for Greene County explained.

The county commission will vote on the project at its meeting on January 17.