Monday’s Most Wanted: Couple stole $12K in merchandise from Walmart

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — Johnson City Police asked for help from the public in identifing two suspects.

They shoplifted hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Walmart on Browns Mill Road last month.

Investigators were called to the store after a man and woman took $12,000 in merchandise.

Surveillance photos show the man and woman rolling the cart filled with items out the door without paying.

If you have any information, call the Crimestoppers Hotline: 434-6158.

