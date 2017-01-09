Monday’s Most Wanted: Couple stole $12K in merchandise from Walmart

Josh Smith Goodwin photography WJHL KG1_8684Goodwin Photography By Published:
wal-mart-shoplifter-male-1_resized

 

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — Johnson City Police asked for help from the public in identifing two suspects.

wal-mart-shoplifter-female_resizedwal-mart-shoplifter-male-1_resized

They shoplifted hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Walmart on Browns Mill Road last month.

 

Investigators were called to the store after a man and woman took $12,000 in merchandise.

Surveillance photos show the man and woman rolling the cart filled with items out the door without paying.

If you have any information, call the Crimestoppers Hotline: 434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s