Milligan Hoops splits with Point University

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Alex Biggerstaff, in the Milligan College Buffaloes’ first home game of 2017, blew away his previous career high for points and went off for 27. Behind their lone senior’s career night, the Buffaloes defeated the Point University Skyhawks 94-86 for the team’s third win in a row.

Milligan (9-8, 6-4 AAC) exchanged leads with Point in the early moments of the game. Midway through the first half, the Buffs trailed by one before Biggerstaff made three field goals on three consecutive possessions and built a seven point lead, the largest of the game up until that point. Milligan used the momentum to create more separation and led by 10 at the half.

Early in the second half, two of Milligan’s sophomores got going early. Jacob Cawood and Will Buckner accounted for Milligan’s first eight points and extended the lead to 16. However, the Buffs went cold on a two and a half minute stretch that saw their lead shrink down to three.

Enter Biggerstaff. On his first touch of the half, he assisted Cawood on a layup to end the drought.

At the 8:03 mark, the Skyhawks hit threes on back-to-back possessions. Milligan responded with three straight threes from Biggerstaff and recreated its double digit lead. Point did not get within ten until the game had been all but won, and the Buffs went on to win.

“Alex had a career night and I’m happy for him,” Head Coach Bill Robinson said of Biggerstaff following the game. “It just came down to shooting. Alex made seven threes tonight and when we make shots we’re pretty good.”

Biggerstaff’s 27 points are not only his new career high, but also matched Tyler Nichols‘ 27 point game against Warren Wilson for the team’s season high.

Mackenzie Raizor scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to spark a furious rally late in the game, but the No. 23 Milligan College women’s basketball came up short against Point University, 61-57, Monday afternoon in a rescheduled Appalachian Athletic Conference contest.

Raizor finished with a career high 19 points to lead all scorers as Milligan fell to 11-7 (7-3 AAC) this season, where the Buffs are currently second in AAC standings. Raizor was 7-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-4 from three while adding six rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal.

Milligan, which suffered from a slow start and trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, faced a deficit of 12 with only 5:32 left in the game. Raizor had already started her hot streak by that point and contributed to the would-be comeback in a big way by making three straight triples in the fourth quarter. One such 3-pointer came during a 10-0 run Milligan made to cut it to 55-53 with 2:05 left. Ultimately Point (13-4, 6-4 AAC) made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.