Friends, co-workers remember Southwest Virginia murder victim

EMORY, VA (WJHL)- A Southwest Virginia community is mourning the death of a young woman who just graduated from college.

Investigators say a man who knew her, killed her Monday.

The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office said they found 23-year-old Ashleigh Langbein dead from several gunshot wounds inside a home on Hillman Highway.

Langbein is from Texas, and graduated just last year from Emory and Henry College where she studied theater.

Sheriff Fred Newman Langbein’s body was found in the home of 25-year-old James Joseph Canter III.

Canter is now charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Canter is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon without bond.

The Washington County, Virginia sheriff would only say that the victim and the suspect were acquaintances, he didn’t speculate about a motive, and neither would Commonwealth Attorney Josh Cumbow.

Monday evening we spoke with some of Ashleigh’s friends and co-workers who said they are grieving a painful loss.

Allan Schreiber works at Macado’s, a restaurant just down the street from Emory and Henry, and a place where Ashleigh used to work.

Schreiber said he knew Ashleigh for years, and just spoke with her last week.

Monday evening he said the news of Ashleigh’s death was still hard to understand.

“Everybody is in shock, everybody is totally shocked,” Schreiber said.

Another former co-worker and friend of Ashleigh’s, Sara Hamilton, told us she passed by the apartments on Hillman Highway on her way to work Monday, but never would have guessed the situation would involve Ashleigh.

“I passed by the apartments on the right hand side on Hillman Highway saw two cop cars thought, hmm…thought that was kind of odd. I’m in mourning, like I’m really upset about it, I’ve been in shock all day since I heard about it,” Hamilton said.

Both Schreiber and Hamilton said its memories of Ashleigh’s personality, and passion for life they will never forget.

“Totally the most outgoing person I’ve probably ever met,” Schreiber said.

“She was always in here having a good time, having a drink, cheers to life, cheers to her is what I say,” Hamilton said.

According to Emory and Henry’s Student Life Facebook page, a candlelight vigil was held in Ashleigh’s honor Monday night on campus.

School administrators at Emory and Henry said they brought in grief counselors Monday night and they would be back on campus Tuesday afternoon.

