ETSU football adds two mid-year signees

JOHNSON CITY, TN- East Tennessee State University football head coach Carl Torbush and his staff announced Monday that Kaman Cooper Jr. (Warner Robins, Ga.) and Evan Wick (Hallettsville, Texas) have signed their national letter of intent to join the Buccaneer program in January.

Cooper played one season at defensive back at Butler Community College, while Wick – who will play tight end for the Bucs – spent the last two seasons as a defensive end at Blinn Community College.

KAMAN COOPER JR. – 6-2 – 205 – DEFENSIVE BACK – WARNER ROBINS, GA. (BUTLER CC)

Played one season at Butler Community College

Finished with 16 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and a half sack in nine games for the Grizzlies

Had three tackles, tackle for loss and an interception in Butler’s win over Hutchinson

Played high school ball at Warner Robbins High School where he finished with 88 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one interception in 2015

Led Warner Robbins to the 2014 5A Region Championship

Named 2015 Defensive Back Player of the Year

Earned first team all-county and all-region honors in 2015

Cousin Kam Martin is a freshman running back at Auburn

Coach Torbush on Cooper…

“Kaman is an outstanding safety who has excellent size and the skills to play deep or short safety. He fills an immediate need as we graduated starting safety Ryan Powers this past season.”

EVAN WICK – 6-4 – 240 – TIGHT END – HALLETTSVILLE, TEXAS (BLINN CC)

Played in 17 career games at Blinn Community College

Played defensive end for the Buccaneers where he earned all-conference honors in 2016

Totaled 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles in 2016

Had five tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in a win over Cisco College on Sept. 3

Recorded season-high eight tackles against Navarro, Tyler and New Mexico Military Institute

Multi-sport athlete at Sacred Heart Catholic School – lettered in football, basketball, baseball, track and field and tennis

Played for Coach Pat Henke where he helped guide the Indians to the 2012 state championship title

Brother Cole is a rookie tight end for the Detroit Lions and his other brother Cullen is a freshman defensive lineman at Blinn

Coach Torbush on Wick…

“Evan is a tremendous athlete as he started out playing basketball and ended up being a two-way player in football. He brings athleticism and size, and will give us immediate help at the tight end position.”