Economic commissioner Randy Boyd leaving state office, ponders bid for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) – Randy Boyd is stepping down as commissioner of the state Department of Economic and Community Development as he ponders a bid to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in 2018.

Boyd, a Knoxville entrepreneur, has served as Haslam’s chief business recruiter since 2015. Before that, he was a top adviser to the governor as he rolled out a free community college program called Tennessee Promise.

As ECD’s commissioner, Boyd established the Division of Rural Development and co-chaired the Governor’s Rural Task Force.

“To put it simply: without Randy, there is no Tennessee Promise or Drive to 55 or a comprehensive approach to job growth via workforce development,” Haslam said. “I will miss his energy, passion and deep commitment to bringing economic growth and success to every corner of the state, and I am grateful for everything he has done for Tennessee.”

Boyd is the founder of Radio Systems Corp., a Knoxville-based maker of invisible fences and other pet products.

The move is leading some to speculate that he may run for governor.

Sad to leave ECD, but we are all still Team Tennessee. It has been an honor to serve with so many amazing people. WE ARE TEAM TENNESSEE! — Randy Boyd (@CommishTNECD) January 9, 2017

Boyd is among several Republicans milling gubernatorial bids. They include U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and state Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville. State Sen. Mark Green of Ashland City is the only candidate to file official fundraising papers so far.

Boyd also chairs Boyd Sports, which is the owner of Tennessee Smokies and Johnson City Cardinals.

Boyd will return to the private sector on February 1 to serve as chairman of Radio Systems Corp, a business he started in 1991.

On top of that he chairs tnAchieves, a non-profit program that’s helped thousands of students across the state to pursue college opportunities with the support of thousands of volunteer mentors.

“The governor has taught me what a positive impact one can have in public service,” said Boyd. “The people of Tennessee and ECD’s staff and many partners have inspired me with their passion and determination. It has been an honor to serve and one I’ll always cherish. Now, I look forward to returning home to Knoxville to continue to find ways to best serve our state.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.