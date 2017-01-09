Bus drivers continue to speed after fatal Chattanooga crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – In the days after police say a speeding bus driver crashed and killed several children in Chattanooga, some Washington County, Tennessee, bus drivers continued to speed, according to district GPS data.

Speeding alerts sent between November 18 through December 6 show nine instances of speeding of at least 12 miles-per-hour over the speed limit involving six bus drivers. GPS devices clocked one driver on Berry Ridge Road going 49 miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, a driver on W. College Street driving 47 miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and another driver on Watauga Road going 47 in a 30, according to public records.

Police estimate the man driving a bus that crashed in Chattanooga in November was going 50 in a 30 before he crashed, killing six children.

“It’s unbelievable is what it is,” Jade Carroll, who lives on Berry Ridge Road, said. “It’s not okay. That’s too much, especially for a bus, because a bus can’t stop that soon. They should go the speed limit.”

After we requested the speeding data, new Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton sent out a memo to all bus drivers, reminding them the district uses GPS to monitor speeds on a daily basis.

bus-driver-memo-speed-limits-dec-2016

“It has come to my attention that numerous buses are travelling more than ten (10) miles an hour over the posted speed limit,” the memo said. “Bus Drivers who consistently generate these notifications of speeding will receive a letter of reprimand from my office. Any subsequent speeding notifications may result in a loss of bus driving privileges for the Washington County Department of Education.”

This now marks the third time we’ve requested speeding data and found speeding bus drivers. In November 2015 we reported 110 speeding alerts linked to 16 bus drivers. In 2016, GPS data showed three drivers clocked nearly 60 times for speeding. Two weeks after we requested that data, administrators confirmed they suspended two of the drivers.

Although the number of speeding instances has progressively decreased, the district says it has made tracking bus speeds a priority in recent weeks.

“In the two weeks since I have been in this new role for the school system, a priority has been to monitor the safety of our buses and drivers to ensure that all issues are quickly realized and addressed,” Washington County Special Projects Manager Dr. Jarrod Adams said. “A few drivers have received verbal reprimands for excessive speeds and are being closely monitored for any further speeding infractions. If another infraction occurs, then a written reprimand will be issued and placed in that driver’s personnel file. If that driver has another speeding infraction, then termination procedures will be implemented.”

Dr. Adams says his goal is to no longer have any bus drivers who go above the speed limit. He says the district has made its expectations clear. Dr. Adams says the speeds its buses were going in recent weeks were “way too fast.”

“I want to make sure our kids are safe,” Dr. Adams said. “If the safety of the students is not their top priority, I don’t want them working in Washington County schools.”

We reached out to other school districts across Northeast Tennessee to find out if any other drivers faced discipline this school year for speeding. We found concerns in three districts.

Holston Bus Company, which provides bus services for Bristol, Tennessee, told us the company has disciplined three drivers based on community complaints.

“We have had (three) instances this year,” Holston Bus Company’s Kenny Morrell said. “All three of the drivers were verbally reprimanded. We have not received any more calls on any of the above mentioned since these calls. Thus far only verbal reprimands have been handed down with each driver understanding that there won’t be a second occasion. We feel at Holston Bus Co that safety comes first and foremost.”

Law enforcement ticketed a Greene County bus driver for speeding, but not during his route, according to a district administrator.

“This was after the route had been completed and the driver was driving the bus home,” Greene County Schools Assistant Director of Operations George Frye said. “There were no students on the bus. I was notified immediately of the incident by the driver and also by law enforcement. He will be responsible for his ticket cost and documentation of the incident was noted.”

Frye says the district also follows up on any public concerns of alleged bus speeding.

“We do follow up with the principal on public concerns and they discuss the issue with the driver,” he said. “I am proud of the tough job our drivers do every day. The drivers and I are aware of the constant public eye that is on them. They perform the best they can each day with the safety of the children their first priority. Please remember they are human and sometimes things happen to the best of people.”

Unicoi County’s director of schools says his district has received one complaint from a concerned citizen who reported possible speeding.

“Our transportation supervisor promptly addressed the concerns and we have monitored closely,” John English said. “We recently had our annual state bus driver training and reminded our drivers of the crucial importance of safe driving.”

