Bristol, Va. officers charge man with eluding police, other charges

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges following an incident on Saul Drive early Monday morning.

According to a BVPD news release, three men followed another man to a home on Saul Drive after a fight at a nearby convenience store.

Police said the four men started to fight again and at one point one of the three men took out a firearm and the three men took vehicle the other man had been driving.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle traveling south on Kingmill Pike and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle onto Valley Drive and onto Beaverview Drive where it ended with a suspect running off of the road and getting stuck on Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

According to the release, only one of the three suspects were was in the vehicle when the pursuit ended.

Police officers arrested Joshua Cordle, 34, of Meadowview, Va., and he was charged with felony eluding police, driving suspended- 2nd offense, and driving without headlights.

Cordle was taken to the Bristol, Va. jail, where he was being held without bond.

According to the release, police are still looking for the other two suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges are pending.

