Body found in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Authorities in Washington County, Virginia are investigating a body found.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the body was found just before 4 a.m. Monday on Hillman Highway in Meadowview.
That’s less than a mile from Emory & Henry College.
The body found is that of a female. No other information is available at this time.
Detectives and sheriff deputies are investigation the scene. No word yet on a suspect.
