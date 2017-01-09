Body found in Washington County, Virginia

Washington Co., Va Sheriff's Office confirms 1 person dead at Kelker Court Apartments in Meadowview, Va.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Authorities in Washington County, Virginia are investigating a body found.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the body was found just before 4 a.m. Monday on Hillman Highway in Meadowview.

That’s less than a mile from Emory & Henry College.

The body found is that of a female. No other information is available at this time.

Detectives and sheriff deputies are investigation the scene. No word yet on a suspect.

