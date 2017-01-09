Abortion Bills Head to Kentucky Governor’s Desk in Coming Days

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Two bills that will put tighter restrictions on abortions are heading to the governor’s desk.

The republican led state legislature passed the measures Saturday.

One of the bills prohibits abortions after 20 weeks, except in a case where it is required to save the life of the mother.

The other bill will require a physician to perform an ultra sound and show the images to the mother. The physician will also be required to provide audio of the heartbeat to the mother before she may proceed with the abortion.

 

 

