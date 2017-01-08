Trial to begin over deadly Oklahoma State homecoming crash

By Published:
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an accident after a vehicle crashed into a crowd of spectators during the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade, causing multiple injuries, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 in Stillwater, Oka. (David Bitton/The News Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
TULSA, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial on murder charges.

Adacia Chambers is charged with 42 counts of assault and battery and four counts of second-degree murder, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Prosecutors say she sped up before slamming into the parade-goers.

The 26-year-old Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and was having a psychotic episode at the time.

The trial begins Tuesday in Stillwater.

