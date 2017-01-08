Sevier County man recounts Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WATE) – A Sevier County family witnessing yet another tragedy, Friday, just over a month after the devastating wildfires in Gatlinburg.

Ryan DeSear, General Manager of Ripley Entertainment, was in the Fort Lauderdale airport, when a gunman opened fire just a few feet away from his family.

DeSear recounts the eyes of the gunman, Esteban Santiago.

“He absolutely had the coldest, most predator eyes I’ve ever seen in a human being. I don’t know what his motives are, he never spoke. He just walked along pow pow pow pow. Just like that and emptied a full magazine,” he said.

For DeSear, his wife and 12-year-old son, the images of Friday’s shooting are all too clear, as the gunman open fire just feet from their position next to the baggage claim.

“As we were standing there waiting for the luggage we heard a loud shot immediately behind us and it sounded like a fire cracker at first. He was going around shooting people at our luggage carousel. He was shooting people very very close. within a few feet of us, sometime he was 20 feet from them, sometimes very very close. I was moving left and right, there was nothing I could do,” said DeSear.

Fortunately, for DeSear and his family, Santiago spared their lives. But for the couple standing next to them the outcome was tragically different.

“We got very lucky. I went over and checked the pulse of the two in front of the luggage. They were clearly dead at that point, there was no question. I really believe God protected us. I really believe that in my heart of hearts,” he said.

DeSear says despite what happened, his family will be ok.

“As I told my wife and son, statistically we’re in the clear now. lightning doesn’t typically strike twice, right? I survived a highjacking, five floods, a wildfire and now a mass shooting. So I think I’m in good shape. With God as my witness, he didn’t ruin the DeSear’s lives. I can promise you that. We are better that and he will not get to us. We’re going to survive just fine,” said DeSear.

Santiago was charged with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death – which carries a maximum punishment of execution – and weapons charges. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.