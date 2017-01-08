Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in a car with Prince Philip, arrives to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church in eastern England. It was her first public appearance in several weeks. (Chris Radburn/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) – Queen Elizabeth II has attended church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing the previous two Sundays due to ill health.

The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church in eastern England. It was her first public appearance in several weeks.

The queen is a regular churchgoer, but missed the Christmas Day service for the first time in decades due to what Buckingham Palace said was a heavy cold.

She also did not attend on New Year’s Day as she continued to recover.

The queen – Britain’s longest-reigning monarch – has generally been in good health in recent years, although she has cut down on travel and public appearances as she enters her 10th decade.

