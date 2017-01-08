Former ETSU QB Chadwell leaving Charleston Southern for Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC- Jamey Chadwell, a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year, will be named Coastal Carolina’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, Chanticleer head football coach Joe Moglia announced today.

Chadwell will be officially introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I could not be more proud to have Jamey Chadwell join the Coastal Carolina program,” Moglia said. “He has not only been an intense competitor of ours, but has had outstanding success and has always put his players and his school first. Jamey will be a great fit with our mission and is committed to all the things this program stands for. He epitomizes “BAM” – Be A Man, which is the standard upon which we build our entire program.”

Chadwell spent the last four seasons as head coach at Charleston Southern where he finished fourth in the FCS National Coach of the Year voting in 2015 and eighth in 2013. He was named Big South Coach of the Year three times (2013, 2015 and 2016), led CSU to conference titles in 2015 and 2016 and guided the Buccaneers to the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Playoffs in each of the last two years.

Chadwell was 35-14 in his four years at Charleston Southern and has an overall head coaching record of 60-36 over eight seasons with stints at North Greenville (2009-11) and Delta State (2012) before his time in Charleston.

Over the last two seasons, CSU has been ranked in the top 25 for 21 consecutive weeks in addition to having a seven-week run to end the 2013 season in the top 25. The Bucs finished No. 6/7 nationally in 2015, and were ranked in the top 10 for nine weeks in 2016. This past season (2016), Chadwell earned Big South Coach of the Year honors for the second straight year and third time in four years, tying him for the most such accolades in conference history. CSU will finish 2016 ranked among the top 25 as the Bucs beat three ranked opponents along the way. In addition to Chadwell’s recognition as the league’s Coach of the Year, CSU had four players named All-American while 12 earned All-Big South honors. CSU was first in the Big South in yards per rush (6.0) with the Bucs also ranking among the nation’s best in rushing offense (266.5 , 6th) and scoring offense (33.0, 20th).

CSU broke through on the national stage in a big way in 2015, compiling a 10-3 overall record and a 6-0 Big South mark en route to achieving a pair of firsts – an outright conference championship and an automatic FCS Division I Championship bid. For his effort, Chadwell was a finalist for the second time for FCS National Coach of the Year, finishing fourth in the national voting. The Bucs finished the regular season as one of just three programs to go undefeated against fellow FCS competition. Chadwell was named Big South Coach of the Year for the second time after piloting a roster that included 13 all-conference selections and reaching the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. The Bucs finished the year a program-best sixth in the STATS FCS poll and seventh in the FCS Coaches poll. CSU was 8-4 in 2014, led the country in time of possession and ranked 16th in rushing offense. The Bucs’ aggressive defense also excelled and paced the Big South in total defense, rushing defense and pass defense.

Chadwell’s first year at Charleston Southern resulted in him being named the 2013 Big South Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region II Coach of the Year while finishing eighth in the voting for the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year award. CSU set a school-record for wins during a 10-3 season, climbed as high as No. 12 in the FCS Coaches Poll, spent the final seven weeks of the season in the coaches’ poll and finished the year ranked for the first time in school history at No. 22. CSU led the nation in average time of possession and was among national leaders in turnover margin and rushing offense. CSU shattered a number of school records during Chadwell’s first year and nine Bucs received Big South postseason awards.

Chadwell, a former Buccaneer assistant coach, returned to Charleston Southern after head coaching stops at Delta State, going 3-8 in his lone season (2012), and North Greenville, going 22-14 in three seasons.

After posting a 2-8 record in his first season as a head coach at North Greenville in 2009, Chadwell turned the program around in year two, going 9-3, and led NGU to the NCAA DII quarterfinals with an 11-3 record in year three. Chadwell led the Crusaders to their first-ever national ranking, finishing the 2011 season 12th in the American Football Coaches Association DII Poll.

Chadwell spent five seasons on Jay Mills’ staff at CSU (2004-08) and served as recruiting coordinator, later adding offensive coordinator duties, before leaving for North Greenville. He helped the Bucs’ program reach new heights, including the 2005 Big South Conference title.

He began his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, East Tennessee State, in 2000. From 2000-2003, the former Anderson County (Tenn.) High School star worked with quarterbacks, tight ends and running backs while assisting with recruiting and offensive game planning.

Chadwell was a four-year letterman at ETSU (1996-99) and was a two-year team captain for the Buccaneers. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and business education in May 2000 from East Tennessee State. He also completed his Master’s in Business Administration from Charleston Southern in May 2006. He earned both degrees while posting a 3.3 or higher cumulative GPA.

