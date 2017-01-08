Firefighters battle multiple house fires in Scott County, VA Sunday afternoon

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Firefighters with the Gate City Fire Department said they were called to the scene of two house fires Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from Gate City and Weber City first responded to a trailer fire on Ruritan Run Rd. Sunday.

Firefighters with the Gate City Fire Department said that fire started under the trailer, and it sustained smoke and water damage.

They were then called to assist firefighters from Nickelsville to put out a fire at a home along McClellan Town Lane in the Midway section of the county.

Firefighters said crews were still on scene of that house fire just before 2pm Sunday.

