ETSU women top Samford for first conference win

BIRMINGHAM, AL- Behind stellar shooting from the free-throw line the ETSU Women’s Basketball team earned their first Southern Conference victory of the season on Sunday with a 69-57 win over Samford.

As a team the Bucs shots a season-high 91.7 percent from the free-throw line sinking 22 of 24 free-throw attempts. The 91.7 percent ranks as one of the top five highest percentages from the free-throw line in a single-game in program history. Overall the blue and gold had three players shoot 100 percent from the line.

ETSU had four score in double figures for just the second time this season with senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) leading the way with 23 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three. Following Bridges was sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) who tallied 14 points and eight rebounds. Junior Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) recorded a new career-high with 11 points while registering eight rebounds.

Off the bench a career-high was set by sophomore Morgan Martin (Davenport, Iowa) who scored 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while blocking three shots. Junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) who leads the conference in scoring, recorded seven points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The Bucs earned their first program victory at Samford to improve their overall record to 9-8 and 1-1 in SoCon play. ETSU will play the final game of their three-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 14 against Chattanooga at 2:00 p.m.