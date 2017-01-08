Carter County residents, utility worker recount snowy weekend

CARTER CO. (WJHL) – Carter County experienced some of the highest snowfall totals this weekend after the first winter storm of 2017.

We spoke with people who live in Roan Mountain who had to endure nearly seven inches of snow that fell in their backyards.

“Why get out if you don’t have to,” Roan Mountain resident, Jeff Smith said.

Jeff Smith and his wife Claudette Chafe were stuck indoors for two days, as they waited out the winter storm high up on Roan Mountain.

“We had food and coffee,” Smith said.

Carter County saw some of the highest snowfall in our region, countywide, between four and six inches and on Roan Mountain, nearly seven.

“It was great to get out; it doesn’t take long for me to get cabin fever anyway,” Smith said.

Utility crews were also hard at work making sure area homes had water.

“The water is freezing up,” Brad Buck with the South Utility Water Department said.

Buck had his hands full on Sunday, making sure water levels were where they should be and responding to seven mobile homes that reported frozen pipes.

“It’s good to run the water just all day long until the temperatures get above freezing,” Buck said.

A snow filled yard didn’t bother, Roan Mountain resident, Donnie Sparks.

“It’s not really been that much of a bother to us because we’re pretty much use to it,” Sparks said.

Both Roan Mountain residents agree that the county did a good job taking care of the roads.

“One snow flake starts falling, they’re on the road,” Smith said.

Although in this part of the county, snow is normal, it’s not always welcomed.

“It’s pretty when it’s snowing but I’m always glad to get rid of it too,” Sparks said.

Carter County dispatch tells us they’ve responded to nearly 30 crashes over the weekend, most of them snow related.

