Virginia Road Conditions: Roads snow covered and slick

MAJORITY OF HIGHWAYS IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA SNOW-COVERED AND SLICK, POSTPONE UNNECESSARY TRAVEL

(Saturday, January 7, 2017 – 4 a.m.)

BRISTOL— Overnight snow has created slick travel conditions on roadways in southwestern Virginia. Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) ask motorists to postpone unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Following are the conditions as of 4 a.m:

– Interstates 81 and 77 are snow-covered and slick.

– Main roads and secondary roads in Washington County are extremely snow-covered, slick and hazardous. It is strongly recommended to postpone travel at this time.

– The majority of primary and secondary roads in Scott, Lee, Wise, Dickenson, Tazewell, Grayson, Wythe, Bland and Russell counties and are snow-covered slick and hazardous.

– In Buchanan County, secondary roads are snow-covered and slick. Most primary highways have snow and ice patches.

Motorists are urged to stay off the roads. About 70 percent of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles. By staying off the roads during a winter storm, transportation workers and public-safety officials can clear roads and respond more quickly to emergency needs.

VDOT and contract crews will be out in force to clear roads.

Crews are working to clear interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. Crews focus their efforts on those roads that carry the most traffic.

Monitor weather conditions from your local news sources and go to www.511virginia.org for the latest road conditions before heading out once the storm has passed. Even after the storm has passed, avoid or limit travel until roads are in better condition. When traveling on snowy roads, make sure your vehicle is winterized, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination, keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you, brake very lightly to avoid your tires from slipping on pavement and do not pass snowplows. Click here for more safety tips.

To report a weather related issue on roads go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 1-800-FOR-ROADS.

The VDOT Bristol District serves Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Washington, Smyth, Russell, Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, Wythe and Grayson counties.