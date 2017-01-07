The Limited to close all brick-and-mortar shops

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2006 file photo, shoppers walk by The Limited store in San Jose, Calif. More grim news for malls as women's apparel designer and retailer The Limited says it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend. The New Albany, Ohio company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8, 2017 closures. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
WASHINGTON (AP) – More grim news for malls as women’s apparel designer and retailer The Limited says it will close all its brick-and-mortar stores at the end of this weekend.

The New Albany, Ohio company says it will continue to operate online only after the Jan. 8 closures.

The Limited made the announcement just two days after Macy’s said it would close 68 retail stores and cut more than 10,000 jobs. Sears also announced Thursday that it would close another 150 stores as clothing retailers continue to struggle to compete as consumers increasingly buy online.

Limited Stores, founded in 1963, says it has already ceased operations at several stores in recent weeks and would be offering “highly discounted prices” on merchandise until all its doors close for good Sunday.

