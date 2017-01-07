Snow Continues to Cause Problems for Tri-Cities’ Residents

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Residents across the Tri-CIties region continue to report snow impacted issues.

Residents along U.S. Route 321 have reported up to six inches of snow.

Flights across the area have been delayed or cancelled due to the snowy conditions.

DOT crews from Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina are working to clear the roads but are advising drivers, if you don’t have to drive, not to.

Warming shelters are open to the public. Kingsport Shades of Grace Church as well as The Opportunity House in Greeneville

Virginia State Police have spent the overnight hours responding to multiple calls across the Commonwealth for disabled and crashed vehicles. Road conditions are treacherous and Virginians are advised to stay off the roads.

As of 7 a.m. Virginia State Police are on the scene of 21 disabled vehicles and 55 traffic crashes statewide. There have been no reported fatal crashes.

From midnight Saturday through 5 a.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 106 traffic crashes and 58 disabled vehicles statewide.

