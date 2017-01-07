People rejoice over first major snowfall

TRI-CITIES,TN (WJHL)-

On Saturday, people in the Tri-Cities felt the full affects of the first major snowfall in 2017. Those affects were both good and bad.

According to the different dispatch agencies throughout the county, numerous car accidents occurred due to the icy road conditions, as well as many cars becoming stuck in the snow.

While the road conditions did cause problems for some, other people rejoiced at the sight of snow.

“I expected maybe one or two inches and I woke up and we got five, maybe six. I was pumped,” Caleb Backus, who is from Johnson City, said.

Caleb Backus was on Christmas vacation from college. He said that he was hoping for a snow day and that is exactly what he got. This led to him and his friends getting creative.

“I woke up, saw the snow and we decided well It’s a good day to get pulled by a jeep, so grabbed an old crappy snowboard and we decided lets go find some roads we can just try to hook up and snowboard,” Backus explained.

He wasn’t the only one thrilled for a snow day. Stella Brumfield is seven-years-old and when she woke up, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I thought oh my gosh, I want to go sled right now,” Brumfield said.

Kids covered Village Lane in Gray with their sleds, expecting to spend the entire day in the fresh powder.

“It’s fun, you get to go play in it. Winter is my favorite season,” Elyn McClain said.