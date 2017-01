JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after police find him driving a stolen vehicle registered in New York.

On Friday, Johnson City Police arrested 42-year-old Robert Mann and another man for possession of a stolen pick-up truck.

The truck was reported stolen on New Years Day.

Mann was charged with theft of property over $5,000.00 and is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.