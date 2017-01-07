Live Updates on Road Conditions in Tennessee

6:33

TDOT is reporting snow on the interstates.

Link to their SmartWay Map with live updates here.

Current conditions on I-26 at Princeton Rd. Traffic moving but still snow covered.

Johnson City Police live tweet accidents inside the city limits. To see their twitter feed, click here.

To see the live feed from the News Channel 11 Stormchaser, click here.

6:26 am

More than 20 weather related crashes have been reported in Johnson City/Washington County in the last 24 hrs. Roads are still snow covered but plow crews are out working to clear the main roads.

