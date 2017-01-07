King hoops sweeps Belmont Abbey

BRISTOL, TN- The King University men’s basketball team had their first Conference Carolina’s home game since December 3rd on a snowy Friday night. The Tornado carried the momentum out of an 11-0 run right of the gates to a 91-59 victory. C.J. Good had a game high 18 points in the contest and Derrick Pope followed with 16.

The King University women’s basketball team may have turned in their best performance of the season on Friday night when they defeated Belmont Abbey College 107-63. The Tornado eclipsed 100 points for the first time in three season and had eight scorers in double figures in the Conference Carolinas victory.

Courtesy: King University Athletics