King hoops earn back-to-back sweeps

BRISTOL, TN- Following a record performance on Friday night, the King University women’s basketball team showed a balanced attack in another Conference Carolinas victory on Saturday afternoon. The Tornado pulled away from Pfeiffer University in the second quarter, eventually taking the contest 81-46.

Led by Hunter LeVeau, the King University men’s basketball team placed six scorers in double figures as they out-ran Pfeiffer University on Saturday afternoon in the Student Center Complex. LeVeau connected on seven of King’s 15 triples in their 110-91 Conference Carolinas victory.

Courtesy: King University Athletics