King hoops earn back-to-back sweeps

Kane O'Neill By Published: Updated:
king-sat

BRISTOL, TN- Following a record performance on Friday night, the King University women’s basketball team showed a balanced attack in another Conference Carolinas victory on Saturday afternoon. The Tornado pulled away from Pfeiffer University in the second quarter, eventually taking the contest 81-46.

Led by Hunter LeVeau, the King University men’s basketball team placed six scorers in double figures as they out-ran Pfeiffer University on Saturday afternoon in the Student Center Complex. LeVeau connected on seven of King’s 15 triples in their 110-91 Conference Carolinas victory.

Courtesy: King University Athletics

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s